New York State Police Get Lackluster Rank for “Sexiest” Uniform

Do You Love a Person in Uniform

Doctors, military members, firefighters, ballplayers, and police officers seem to make up a majority of the "professional uniforms" people tend to find attractive while being worn by another person.

But has anyone ranked the best of the best when it comes to the sexiest?

Please keep in mind that I'm just the messenger here and that most New Yorkers would rather our State Police based on their performance while wearing the uniform.

Photo: NYSP Facebook Photo: NYSP Facebook loading...

To be honest, I'm not even sure how someone could properly rank all the uniforms worn by State Police Officers around the country, but when I saw this list, I immediately wanted to see where our local men and women fared.

It wasn't great, but not terrible either.

Not Great, but Not Horrible Either

Wealth of Geeks asked 3,000 people to identify the sexiest state police uniforms and according to their polling data, "the survey was less about the long arm of the law and more about the strong impression these uniforms leave, where tradition meets style."

New York State Police Sexiest Uniform Ranking, 518-news, 518news, NYSP Uniform Ranked Photo: NYSP Facebook loading...

The top 10 were:

#10 Indiana

#9 Hawaii

#8 Florida

#7 Washington

#6 Colorado

#5 Arizona

#4 New Jersey

#3 Missouri

#2 New Hampshire

#1 Texas

How did the New York State Police Rank?

When it comes to attractive men and women in uniforms, the Wealth of Geeks poll gave a mediocre overall grade to the New York State Police at #23. They were one spot behind the Georgia State Police, but a notch above the Massachusetts State Police.

Montana, Utah, and North Dakota State Police finished 48th, 49th, and 50th respectively. To see the entire list, click here.

Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2024 It is going to be another big year of Country shows in 2024, and here is a complete list of artists already scheduled to perform in the year ahead in the Capital Region and all over Upstate New York. Dierks Bentley, Hardy, Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Tim McGraw, and so many others are already on this list! Don't miss your favorite Country stars - keep checking back here as we will be adding lots of shows in the weeks and months ahead. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Latest Viral TikTok Trend Takes Funny Look at Life in the Adirondacks

We recently came across a viral video that took a lighthearted and fun approach to "Life in the ADKS." It's been circulating for weeks and we think it's worth sharing!

Is life in the Adirondacks all that different from life in say, Albany, Schenectady, or Saratoga Springs? We say, "Yes!"

Even though most cities in the Capital Region are less than an hour away, anyone who's spent a decent amount of time in the North Country knows that certain conveniences that many might take for granted, don't exist throughout the 5,000 square miles of dense forest and high peaks that comprise the mighty ADKS.

So whether you're from Halfmoon or Hague; from Troy or Ticonderoga, you should be able to relate to a viral video that takes a humorous and poignant approach to "Life in the Adirondacks."

Here are a few of our favorites - and you can check out the full video below. Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany