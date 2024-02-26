New York State Police Get Lackluster Rank for “Sexiest” Uniform
Do You Love a Person in Uniform
Doctors, military members, firefighters, ballplayers, and police officers seem to make up a majority of the "professional uniforms" people tend to find attractive while being worn by another person.
But has anyone ranked the best of the best when it comes to the sexiest?
Please keep in mind that I'm just the messenger here and that most New Yorkers would rather our State Police based on their performance while wearing the uniform.
To be honest, I'm not even sure how someone could properly rank all the uniforms worn by State Police Officers around the country, but when I saw this list, I immediately wanted to see where our local men and women fared.
It wasn't great, but not terrible either.
Not Great, but Not Horrible Either
Wealth of Geeks asked 3,000 people to identify the sexiest state police uniforms and according to their polling data, "the survey was less about the long arm of the law and more about the strong impression these uniforms leave, where tradition meets style."
The top 10 were:
- #10 Indiana
- #9 Hawaii
- #8 Florida
- #7 Washington
- #6 Colorado
- #5 Arizona
- #4 New Jersey
- #3 Missouri
- #2 New Hampshire
- #1 Texas
How did the New York State Police Rank?
When it comes to attractive men and women in uniforms, the Wealth of Geeks poll gave a mediocre overall grade to the New York State Police at #23. They were one spot behind the Georgia State Police, but a notch above the Massachusetts State Police.
Montana, Utah, and North Dakota State Police finished 48th, 49th, and 50th respectively. To see the entire list, click here.
