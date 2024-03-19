New York State Attempts To Take Down Retail Robbers

Organized retail theft has been a big concern all across New York State and Governor Kathy Hochul recently addressed the issue. She stood alongside lawmakers and small business owners from various parts of the state at a recent press conference.

In her announcement, Hochul outlined a plan to combat this issue effectively. This plan involves allocating $25 million to establish a special unit within the New York State Police dedicated to tackling retail theft. An additional $15 million will be directed towards supporting district attorneys and local law enforcement in their efforts against theft. Plus, there's $5 million earmarked to assist businesses in covering related costs.

To provide further support to small businesses, a $5 million tax credit will be available to help them enhance security measures, such as hiring security guards or installing security cameras.

These measures aren't solely focused on preventing theft; they also aim to protect retail workers from potential assaults and to crack down on the sale of stolen goods online.

Governor Hochul emphasized the need to employ successful strategies, similar to those used to combat other crimes like gun violence, to address organized retail theft effectively. She stressed the importance of equipping law enforcement and prosecutors with the necessary tools to tackle this issue head-on.