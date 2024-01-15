Neglected and Abused Animals in Safe Hands; Catskill Man Arrested

Animal Cruelty at the Former Friar Tuck Inn and Resort

I'll never understand how anyone can be so cruel to animals, but we're thankful for the work of the New York State Police and the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA.

The two sides joined forces to help rescue three neglected animals - a donkey, a horse, and a mini horse. According to the report, all three were being kept in horrible conditions at 4880 Route 32 in Catskill, NY, formerly known as the Friar Tuck Inn and Resort.

Upstate NY Man Charged with Equine abuse, The Old Friar Tuck Inn and Resort in Catskill NY, Upstate NY Animal Cruelty Charges, 518-news, 518news An overhead view of the property that used to be the Friar Tuck Inn in Catskill, where a man was arrested and charged with animal abuse. Photo: Google Maps loading...

According to the Times Union, the 200-acre resort was vacant and in a state of decay when it was purchased in September 2020 by a New York City real estate investor named Elena Fu.

This isn't the first time that police have had issues at the former Inn. According to the report, the rundown property had been used for illegal “weekend gambling excursions,” and reports say a bear was shot on that property as well.

"All three equines were underweight and dehydrated. The donkey, named Donny, had two lacerations, one to his neck, and one to his “coronary band,” or top of his hoof. All three equines are expected to make a full recovery." The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA Facebook

4880 Route 32 in Catskill, NY, formerly known as the Friar Tuck Inn and Resort. Photo: Google Maps 4880 Route 32 in Catskill, NY, formerly known as the Friar Tuck Inn and Resort. Photo: Google Maps loading...

Li Binghui, 57, Arrested

The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA Facebook page showed photos of the 3 animals that were rescued back on December 4th. According to the report, one donkey, one horse, and one mini horse were removed, and their alleged caretaker, Li Binghui, 57, was arrested for animal cruelty. If convicted, Binghui could face up to a year in jail.

When they were found, all three animals were underweight and dehydrated, and according to the post, the donkey, named Donny, had two lacerations, one to his neck, and one to the top of his hoof.

According to the post, the 3 animals are being fostered and rehabilitated at Oats’ Country Acres, which is about 30 minutes south of Albany in Hannacriox, NY.

The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA is asking the public for donations to help with the cost of the rehabilitation and veterinary charges involving this seizure. Details are listed below if you'd like to make a contribution Photo: Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA Facebook The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA is asking the public for donations to help with the cost of the rehabilitation and veterinary charges involving this seizure. Details are listed below if you'd like to make a contribution Photo: Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA Facebook loading...

Asking for Public Donations

The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA is asking the public for donations to help with the cost of the rehabilitation and veterinary charges involving this seizure. Contributions can be mailed to CGHS/SPCA, Attn: Equine Cruelty, 111 Humane Society Road, Hudson, NY 12534, or please feel free to contribute through our website at cghs.org.

