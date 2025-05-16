More National Chains Announce New York Locations Will Close in 2025

2024 was a brutal year for national retail chains closing stores, affecting many brick-and-mortar locations in New York State. Unfortunately, that trend has continued in 2025 with several chains and banks closing locations in the Empire State.

Why Are So Many National & Regional Chains Closing Locations?

So why are we seeing so many retail closings over the past year and a half?

There are a multitude of reasons, but the biggest factor has to be the evolution of online shopping and how much the COVID pandemic cemented the online habit. While being home forced us to shop online, the habit has stuck in a major way because it is simply more convenient.

Many physical store locations or bank branches are unnecessary, as more consumers shop and bank online. Bankruptcy proceedings and financial restructurings have ensued as national chains try to make their balance sheets make sense in this new reality.

So far this year, national and regional chains like Rite Aid, TD Bank, Flagstar Bank, Dollar General, JOANN, and more have all revealed closings in New York State.

We have also had some beloved local spots in the Capital Region close up shop in 2025. D'Andrea Pizza in Saratoga Springs recently closed to focus on their Wilton location, and the Trestle Restaurant and Pub in Watervliet also closed in the last couple of weeks.

Which Chains Will Be Closing In New York In 2025?

In addition to the numerous chains that announced New York closures in 2024, the following have announced over the last few months that they will also close Empire State locations.

