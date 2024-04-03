NY State Police Ask for the Public's Help

A 43-year-old man from Upstate New York has been missing for over a week, and State Police are asking for the public's assistance as they try to locate him.

According to State Police, Nicolas Faust was last seen back on March 24th about an hour south of Albany and they hope to find out more using surveillance footage by residents in the area.

"Nicolas Faust, age 43, formerly of Marlborough, and Peekskill NY, was reported missing by his family. Faust was last seen by friends in the Mill Street area of Poughkeepsie on March 24, 2024, around 2:00 a.m." NYSP Facebook

Have You Seen Nicolas Faust?

Faust, according to the State Police, was last seen by some friends at around 2 am in the Poughkeepsie area.

Police describe him as 5' 9", approximately 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, and are asking residents of and surrounding Mill Street to please check any surveillance cameras for possible sightings to contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

Family Reacts, Adds More Info on Social Media

A Facebook post by a woman claiming to be Faust's sister added some additional details about the disappearance. According to Elizabeth Helen Vasquez, Faust was last seen wearing scrubs or cargo pants and was driving a silver Nissan Rogue with duct tape on his front bumper.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nicolas Faust is asked to call the New York State Police at 845-677-7300. Additionally, Investigators are asking residents of and surrounding Mill Street to please check any surveillance cameras for possible sightings. Please reference case number 11870801.

