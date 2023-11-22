Hunter in the ADKS Has Extremely Rare Moose Encounter, Pic Goes Viral
Unicorns of the ADKS
According to wildlife experts, moose are considered the unicorns of the Adirondacks, for they are "awe-inspiring and highly sought after, but rarely seen."
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation estimates that there are anywhere from approximately 400-700 moose living in the Adirondacks. So it goes without saying that sightings are rare, but not impossible if you know where to look.
Have You Ever Spotted a Moose in New York?
I personally have never seen one in New York, but I'm always on the lookout. I'm just not outdoorsy enough to be so fortunate.
But some in New York have.
A few months ago, when a moose went for a swim across 4th Lake in Old Forge, NY, a man from Woodgate, NY was lucky enough to catch it on video - and the Moose Dip went viral.
Hunter Comes Face-to-Face with 3 Bull Moose
The most recent encounter that's going "ADK viral" happened last week in Onchiota, NY which is about 2 and a half hours northwest of Albany.
The man who snapped the "Menage a Moose" wanted to remain anonymous, and all we know is that he was hunting when he spotted them. The photo went viral after it was posted to Facebook by a local Cafe in the ADKS.
But check out what he saw below; 3 big, beautiful, ADK bull moose staring him down from what looked like about 50 - 75 yards away. I'd be equal parts excited / looking for a new pair of undies.
