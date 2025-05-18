I love living in the Capital Region and know that this area is a desirable place, but did you know that two Upstate New York cities are in the top one hundred zip codes of places to buy a home?

Even though home sales have slowed down in many places across the country, a few spots in the Capital Region are still going strong. They’re some of the hottest housing markets in the entire country.

According to the Albany Business Review, a recent report looked at over four thousand zip codes nationwide and found that two of our local areas made the top one hundred. Hudson’s zip code, 12534, ranked number ninety-five. Not far behind, Saratoga Springs (12866), came in at number ninety-seven.

These rankings are not about where homes cost the most. Instead, they focus on places where home sales are picking up speed. More houses are selling, prices are going up, and homes are spending less time on the market.

Hudson has been near the top for two quarters in a row. After prices dipped a bit late last year, things bounced back early in 2025. The average listing price went up six percent from the previous quarter, and the average sale price jumped a huge sixty percent compared to a year ago.

Saratoga Springs also saw strong growth. Home sale prices there went up thirty-two percent from last year. The average list price passed one million dollars this year, thanks to high-end listings like condos at the Adelphi Hotel, the old Whitney estate, and the renovated Palazzo Riggi mansion, which hit the market for nearly twenty-five million.

Saratoga’s average home sale price also topped $800,000, which is the highest in the region.