A new Jersey Mike’s just opened in Rotterdam, and they are already giving back to the community in a big way.

For their first five days, they’re teaming up with the City Mission of Schenectady. If you donate three bucks or more, you’ll get a free regular sub. Good food, good cause, no catch.

The shop is family-owned, run by a father-son duo, Dave Leon Sr. and Dave Leon Jr. Dave Sr. is no stranger to opening businesses in the Capital Region. But he also had a bigger purpose.

He opened one of the first Planet Fitness gyms in the area back in the eighties and started it all with a mission statement scribbled on a napkin: "help others help themselves".

Now his son, who graduated from Union College and is already plugged into local work through the City Mission, is keeping that same spirit going. His version of the mission? Make something he’s proud of.

Dave Sr. told The Daily Gazette, “It’s really humbling and heartwarming for me to see my son come into the business with the same passion I started with 37 years ago.”

They’re not just opening a sub shop, they’re building something that gives back. Whether you’re hungry or just want to support something local, this is a win-win.

Jersey Mike’s will be open every day from 10 am to 9 pm, and you’ll find it at 141 West Campbell Road in Rotterdam. Stop by, grab a sub, and donate to a worthy cause.