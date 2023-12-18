Flooding in Albany Forces Several High-Traffic Roads to be Shut Down

Flooding in Albany Causes Roads to Close

It's a good thing Upstate NY temps have been relatively mild over the last few days - if temps were more seasonal, this would have been one monster snow storm. And while we may have dodged a legit Nor'easter, all this rain is wreaking havoc on Capital Region roads.

On Monday morning, Police in Albany sent out a Nixle advisory informing local residents of various road closures around town due to flooding. There is no word on when these roads will be open and operable for local traffic.

Portions of Central Ave have been shut down after intense storms in Albany caused streets to flood.

Due to the rain the following roads will be shut down:

Central Avenue @ the city line

South Pearl Street @ Old South Pearl Street

Hackett Blvd @ St. James Place

Erie Blvd @ Ferry

It's not terribly unusual for certain parts of Albany to become undrivable when deluged with rain. Back in 2020, rain caused massive flooding along Central Avenue in Albany, stranding multiple cars.

The part of Hackett Blvd. in Albany that is closed due to flooding according to Albany Police.

During the flood, a viral video showed at least three members of the Albany Police Department wading through waters up to their knees removing two children from what appears to be a stranded car on Central Ave in the westbound lane near an underpass.

Incredibly, one of the officers is seen carrying that looks like an infant wrapped in a blanket to safety, while another officer is carrying a child that appears to be a few years older.

Here's another video from the summer of 2020 storm that engulfed portions of the city.

