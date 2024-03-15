First Day Of Spring To Feel More Like Winter In Upstate NY
Our mild temperatures will take a turn next week as winter returns with a chance of a little snow for some.
It happens to the best of us every year: we get that first stretch of beautiful spring weather in March, and we think it is here to stay. But then we get a slap of winter weather reality to the face to remind us why March "comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb."
Cold and Possible Snow For First Day Of Spring In Upstate New York
After nearly hitting 70 degrees this week, next week will bring much colder temperatures and maybe even a little bit of snow for the first couple of days of spring. Nothing earth-shattering, but enough to annoy those ready to welcome warmer weather.
According to AccuWeather, early week temperatures will be in the upper 30's to low 40's Monday and Tuesday with a chance for snow showers and snow squalls for some in Upstate New York.
This will surely be a bearable stretch of colder weather and should be one last weak gasp of what has been a pretty underwhelming winter overall. It could end up being one of our least snowy on record!
