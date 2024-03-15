First Day Of Spring To Feel More Like Winter In Upstate NY

Our mild temperatures will take a turn next week as winter returns with a chance of a little snow for some.

It happens to the best of us every year: we get that first stretch of beautiful spring weather in March, and we think it is here to stay. But then we get a slap of winter weather reality to the face to remind us why March "comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb."

Widespread Snowfall Hits The UK Getty Images loading...

Cold and Possible Snow For First Day Of Spring In Upstate New York

After nearly hitting 70 degrees this week, next week will bring much colder temperatures and maybe even a little bit of snow for the first couple of days of spring. Nothing earth-shattering, but enough to annoy those ready to welcome warmer weather.

According to AccuWeather, early week temperatures will be in the upper 30's to low 40's Monday and Tuesday with a chance for snow showers and snow squalls for some in Upstate New York.

This will surely be a bearable stretch of colder weather and should be one last weak gasp of what has been a pretty underwhelming winter overall. It could end up being one of our least snowy on record!

Albany's 10 Least Snowy Winters Of All Time Some winters in Upstate New York can be absolutely brutal as far as massive amounts of snow. Then there are times like this winter when it feels like the snow is pretty much non-existent. It wouldn't be the first time! Here are the 10 least snowy winters of all time according to the National Weather Service of Albany Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Albany's Top 10 Snowiest Winters Of All Time [RANKED] How much snow would it actually take to make it an all-time winter when it comes to big snowfall total for the season? In the average winter, the National Weather Service (NWS) says we get 59.2 inches of snow in Albany. Here is the top 10 list of the snowiest Albany winters on record. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff