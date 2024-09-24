Failing To Use Your Turn Signal In NY Is More Serious Than You Think

Using your turn signal when changing lanes might seem like a small thing, but it's not only necessary, if you don't use it, it's illegal.

Turn signals or blinkers are how we let other drivers, cyclists, and even pedestrians know what we’re about to do. Without them, you're keeping everyone around you guessing, which can easily lead to accidents.

What Are The Hazards Of Not Using Your Turn Signal?

If you suddenly switch lanes without signaling, the car behind you or next to you won’t have time to react. That can lead to fender-benders or, worse, a more serious collision. Most states, including New York, require you to use your turn signal at least one hundred feet before making a move. It’s all about giving others on the road enough time to adjust.

What Are The Consequences If You Don't Use Your Turn Signal?

Aside from being a safety risk, you could face fines ranging from $150 to $200 in New York. Plus, you'll get points on your driving record. Rack up enough points, and you could see your insurance premiums spike or even face a suspended license. And if your failure to signal causes an accident, the penalties can get even more serious.

So, while it might seem like a minor thing, using your turn signal is a simple habit that makes the road safer for everyone.

