Chill At These Cool Ice Bars In The Capital Region

Check out these cool ice bars in the Capital Region. They have some amazing ice sculptures, ice bars, shot skis, ice corn hole games, and more.

The Mill At Round Lake Facebook Page The Mill On Round Lake Facebook Page loading...

The Mill on Round Lake is kicking off its Fire & Ice Bar-It’ll run every Friday and Saturday for the first three weekends in February, offering a unique mix of ice shuffleboard, ice cornhole, cozy fire pits, a 30-foot ice bar, samplings, giveaways, and even hot chocolate cocktails. Plus, there’s a DJ to keep the vibes going. The ice bar will be open from 5 to 10 p.m., so swing by The Mill at 2121 Route 9 for some winter fun. This event is free to enter.

Bailey's At Saratoga's Facebook page Bailey's At Saratoga's Facebook page loading...

Bailey’s Saratoga is hosting a cool ice bar event on Phila Street from February 21st to 22nd, and it’s all for a great cause! The theme is ice sculptures and sandcastles, with proceeds benefiting the Saratoga Center for the Family. You can enjoy games, raffles, and drink specials from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on both nights. Stop by at 37 Phila St. to join in the fun!

Bailey's At Saratoga's Facebook page Bailey's At Saratoga's Facebook page loading...