Chill At These Cool Ice Bars In The Capital Region

Chill At These Cool Ice Bars In The Capital Region

The Mill On Round Lake's Facebook page

Check out these cool ice bars in the Capital Region. They have some amazing ice sculptures, ice bars, shot skis, ice corn hole games, and more.

The Mill On Round Lake Facebook Page
loading...

The Mill on Round Lake is kicking off its Fire & Ice Bar-It’ll run every Friday and Saturday for the first three weekends in February, offering a unique mix of ice shuffleboard, ice cornhole, cozy fire pits, a 30-foot ice bar, samplings, giveaways, and even hot chocolate cocktails. Plus, there’s a DJ to keep the vibes going. The ice bar will be open from 5 to 10 p.m., so swing by The Mill at 2121 Route 9 for some winter fun. This event is free to enter.

Bailey's At Saratoga's Facebook page
loading...

Bailey’s Saratoga is hosting a cool ice bar event on Phila Street from February 21st to 22nd, and it’s all for a great cause! The theme is ice sculptures and sandcastles, with proceeds benefiting the Saratoga Center for the Family. You can enjoy games, raffles, and drink specials from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on both nights. Stop by at 37 Phila St. to join in the fun!

Bailey's At Saratoga's Facebook page
loading...

Check Out These Super Cool Ice Bars in the Lake George Region

If you are looking for something cool and different to do this winter, head on up to the Lake Geroge region and check out the many ice bars they have to offer. There are full frozen bars you can sit at, enjoy ice luges, fire pits surrounded by ice, and even photo-ops with ice sculptures you can get in or pose with.

Gallery Credit: Visit the Lake George Region & Facebook pages

Filed Under: 518 News, saratoga
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM