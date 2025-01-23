Consider this list the GOATs of the Capital Region restaurant scene.

Or maybe we should call it the Capital Region Restaurant Hall of Fame?

There is no shortage of great restaurants in the greater Albany area, and many of them have arrived in the last few years and gained quick acclaim.

But what makes a restaurant iconic? By definition, Merriam-Webster says an 'icon' is "...a person or thing widely admired especially for having great influence or significance in a particular sphere."

So what makes a restaurant an icon? Typically they are well-known for excellence at a particular dish or in a specific lane of cuisine. And in the restaurant 'sphere,' having a long history of excellence leads to well-known, iconic status.

The Capital Region's 12 Most Iconic Restaurants According To Locals

That brings us to the 12 most iconic Capital Region eateries, as suggested by our listeners.

Every restaurant on this list is known for being excellent, best in class at a food specialty, and they all have been around for at least 50, 75, or even 100 years!

The Capital Region's 12 Most Iconic Restaurants The greater Albany area is FULL of amazing restaurants. From great steakhouses to Italian eateries to seafood to hot dog joints, there are amazing culinary destinations to satisfy any craving or taste. But, there is a certain group of restaurants that have risen above the rest as far as reputation. Why is that so? This exclusive list of restaurants all have a long history of 50 years or more serving amazing eats, and they are known and loved by all in the area. We grew up with these eateries in the Capital Region. According to our listeners , here are the 12 most iconic and legendary restaurants in the Capital Region. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

The Capital Region's Best Pizza Joints [RANKED] Whether it is an 8 cut or a slice on the go, New York and the Capital Region are known for having a multitude of great pizza joints. Here are the 5 best in greater Albany according to GNA Listeners. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff