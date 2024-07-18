Capital Region Chicken Wing Lovers! New Spot Opening Soon

Hey, Capital Region chicken wing fans! There is another chicken wing spot opening up in the area. It will be the second location for this popular national chain.

Get ready because Wingstop is opening its second location in Rensselaer County. This popular chicken wing chain's first location opened in March on Central Ave in the Westgate Plaza in Albany.

The second Wingstop in the Capital Region will be located at 740 Hoosick Road in the Brunswick Square Plaza. It will join GameStop, Vision Works, Family Footwear Center, Trusco Bank, a cannabis dispensary 420 Bliss Troy, and the Mexican restaurant Pancho's.

This new Wingstop in Troy/New Brunswick will open on Wednesday, July 24th.

There are plans to open another Wingstop eaterie in Schenectady sometime towards the end of this year. The same company has other New York state locations in Utica and Queens.

Wingstop, known for its delicious chicken wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, offers twelve signature flavors, with hot honey being a recent permanent addition. The chain boasts over two thousand locations worldwide, with more than fifty in New York State alone. Wingstop got its start in Dallas, Texas.