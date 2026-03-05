On February 21st, one of my best friends got married in West Palm Beach, Florida. My goal was to be there for the wedding festivities over the weekend, fly out on Sunday, and be back in time for work on Monday.

Unfortunately, the universe had other plans. A massive snowstorm hammered the northeast, and all flights for the next week were grounded.

Booking the Train

Since I needed to get back into the office as soon as possible, I decided to take the one method of transportation that wasn't completely shut down: trains. Amtrak has a singular train that runs from South Florida to New York: the Silver Meteor 98.

I was able to book my ticket around 10 hours in advance for approximately $250, and I was off. The train starts in Miami, but I was able to get on at the West Palm Station. Once I boarded at 9a.m., we were on our way.

What is the Travel Like?

Okay, so first and foremost, your accommodations are slightly better than that of an airplane. On coach, we had two seats per row, one window and one aisle. You have plenty of leg room, unlimited free WiFi, and the ability to walk around whenever you feel like it.

The inside of an Amtrak coach class Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images loading...

The downside is, the trip takes around 26 hours, with dozens of stops along the way. Sleeping in coach isn't the most comfortable, but you can make it work. There's a café car where you can buy small food and drink items, as well as a restaurant car which requires a reservation to be made.

There are stops every three to five hours which allow you to step off for a few minutes, grab some fresh air, and stretch your legs, but they're not the longest.

All in all, it's a long, uncomfortable ride, but if you're looking to take in the scenery of the American East Coast, and you have time to kill, this isn't your worst option.

