5 of Top Ski Resorts in New York Are Upstate

There are fifty ski resorts throughout New York State and according to Travel & Leisure magazine and ski.com, these are the top five in New York.

1. Gore Mountain

This ski resort is in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains. Gore is listed as having the most skiable land in New York State. There are many beginner and challenging trails for the more daring and experienced skiers. Gore Mountain works closely with the NYDEC to ensure that the land is preserved and they are environmentally friendly.

2. Hunter Mountain

It is one of the closest ski resorts to New York City, only two and a half hours away. It is also one of the best for consistency with their snow-making machines. Located in the Catskills, it is the perfect quick escape from the city and a great option to enjoy winter fun.

3. Whiteface Mountain

This ski mountain was the site of the 1980 Winter Olympics. You can ski the same slopes as Olympians past. There is so much to do and explore in Lake Placid. The Olympic facilities have more experiences like bobsledding. There is more than just skiing at this resort.

4. Windham Mountain Club (formerly Windham Mountain)

Located in the northern Catskill Mountains this is a perfect family ski resort. There is a ski school for kids as young as three. There are fifty-four groomed trails and six progressive parks to assist beginners reach the next level. There are other activities including snowshoeing and yoga adventures.

5. Willard Mountain

This isn't one of the largest ski resorts but it is one of the best in New York State. It offers sixteen trails and is geared toward the more experienced skiers. But there are also two green trails, a ski school, and a small learning center. This will help you learn the basics to help with the harder trails. Willard Mountain also offers night skiing.