Update! Farm Aid 2024 In Saratoga New York, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp organized the first Farm Aid concert in 1985 to raise awareness about the loss of family farms and to raise funds to keep farm families on their land. This year Farm Aid returns to Saratoga Springs, New York!

Fans around the world will be able to be part of Farm Aid 2024 via farmaid.org or the Farm Aid YouTube Channel. If you are planning to attend the festival in person, here is everything you need to know.

Get our free mobile app

Farm Aid 2024 will take place Saturday September 21st at the Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 108 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs, NY. There is a low ticket alert for this event but you can check ticket availability HERE.

This is the scheduled lineup for Farm Aid 2024 in Saratoga;

Willie Nelson & Family



Neil Young



John Mellencamp



Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds



Margo Price



Mavis Staples



Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats



Lukas Nelson with The Travelin’ McCourys



Charley Crockett



Joy Oladokun



Southern Avenue



Cassandra Lewis



Jesse Welles



Wisdom Indian Dancers



Kontiwennenhá:Wi

518 News, Farm Aid 2024, Saratoga Springs, SPAC, Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp Live Nation loading...

Here is the tentative timeline and some of the Live Nation ground rules you should know before arriving at Saratoga Performing Arts Center:

10:30am - Parking Lots Open





12 Noon - Gates to SPAC open

- Gates to SPAC open



12:45 - Music Begins

- Music Begins



SPAC is a cashless venue for Live Nation shows





Not allowed to bring alcohol to these events





No coolers





No backpacks





Food is allowed in a 1-gallon zip-lock bag





Water is allowed - up to 1 gallon in a factory sealed bottle

518 news, Live Nation bag policy, SPAC, Saratoga New York Live Nation loading...

PICTURES: See Inside Willie Nelson's Historic $2.5 Million Rural Retreat Willie Nelson 's former home in Nashville is on the market for $2.5 million, and pictures show a splendid rural retreat that's a true piece of country music history.

Nelson's 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom hand-built log cabin, which the country music icon built for himself, sits on 150 rolling rural acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., just half an hour outside of Nashville. The land surrounding the cabin offers a breathtaking slice of unspoiled Tennessee and ensures maximum quiet and privacy. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

30 Pictures of a Young Willie Nelson Willie Nelson began his music career in the late 1960s. Back then he wasn't the typical country artist from Nashville — he was considered an outlaw.

Take a look back to his early years, and see photos of a young Willie Nelson that you may have ever seen before. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul