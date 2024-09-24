Update! Farm Aid 2024 In Saratoga New York, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Update! Farm Aid 2024 In Saratoga New York, Here&#8217;s Everything You Need To Know

Getty Images

Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp organized the first Farm Aid concert in 1985 to raise awareness about the loss of family farms and to raise funds to keep farm families on their land. This year Farm Aid returns to Saratoga Springs, New York!

Fans around the world will be able to be part of Farm Aid 2024 via farmaid.org or the Farm Aid YouTube Channel. If you are planning to attend the festival in person, here is everything you need to know.

Farm Aid 2024 will take place Saturday September 21st at the Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 108 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs, NY. There is a low ticket alert for this event but you can check ticket availability HERE.

This is the scheduled lineup for Farm Aid 2024 in Saratoga;

    • Willie Nelson & Family
    • Neil Young
    • John Mellencamp
    • Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds
    • Margo Price
    • Mavis Staples
    • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
    • Lukas Nelson with The Travelin’ McCourys
    • Charley Crockett
    • Joy Oladokun
    • Southern Avenue
    • Cassandra Lewis
    • Jesse Welles
    • Wisdom Indian Dancers
    • Kontiwennenhá:Wi
Here is the tentative timeline and some of the Live Nation ground rules you should know before arriving at Saratoga Performing Arts Center:

      • 10:30am - Parking Lots Open
      • 12 Noon - Gates to SPAC open
      • 12:45 - Music Begins
      • SPAC is a cashless venue for Live Nation shows
      • Not allowed to bring alcohol to these events
      • No coolers
      • No backpacks
      • Food is allowed in a 1-gallon zip-lock bag
      • Water is allowed - up to 1 gallon in a factory sealed bottle
