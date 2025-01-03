These are the Top 5 Toughest Stadiums to Play In the NFL, How Does Buffalo Rank?

We have one more week of regular season games left in the National Football League before the playoffs begin. For the teams that have made the playoffs, and the ones hoping to, homefield advantage is crucial.

There is no guarantee of winning the Super Bowl for NFL teams with homefield advantage but there certainly can be an...advantage. Hometown crowd, sleeping in your own bed, no travel, etc. Which stadiums do the players feel are the toughest to play in? Here are the top 5.

ESPN reporters recently polled NFL players to learn which stadiums are the toughest to play. Of the 12 teams that have clinched a playoff spot this season, 4 of them play in stadiums ranked among the Top 5 Toughest.

Before we see the Top 5 Toughest, here are some that didn't make the list:

Metlife Stadium - Home to the Giants and Jets

AT&T Stadium - Home to the Dallas Cowboys

Gillette Stadium - Home to the New England Patriots

Wembley Stadium, London - Actually ranked higher than Los Angeles and Miami

The Buffalo Bills currently hold the #2 seed in the AFC and are guaranteed at least 2 home games on the road to the Super Bowl. The only road game they would have to play would be in Kansas City if both the Chiefs and Bills made it to the AFC Championship game but is Highmark Stadium considered one of the toughest places to play?

Here are the Top 5 Toughest places to play in the NFL, according to players:

Arrowhead Stadium - Home of the Kansas City Chiefs Lumen Field - Home to the Seattle Seahawks U.S. Bank Stadium - Home to the Minnesota Vikings Lincoln Financial Field - Home to the Philadelphia Eagles Highmark Stadium - Home to the Buffalo Bills

