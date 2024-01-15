These Are the Top 20 Most Popular New York Music Venues of All-Time
New York State has a long history of legendary music venues. Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, C.B.G.B.'s and Radio City Music Hall all have their place among the greatest places to experience live music. One venue in particular has been named Most Popular Music Venue in the Nation and we will reveal that shortly.
We conducted our own social media poll and asked our listeners, which New York music venue is your all-time favorite. It doesn't matter if it's a small club, amphitheater or arena keep scrolling to see the Top 20 All-Time Most Popular Music Venues in New York.
According to Betway Online Sportsbook, Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan has been named the Most Popular Music Venue in the Nation. A close second is Sphere in Las Vegas with Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver coming in 3rd.
Focusing specifically on New York, and asking New Yorkers, we received hundreds of passionate responses. You love your music venues! Here are the Top 20 All-Time Most Popular Music Venues in New York.
Top 20 All-Time Most Popular Music Venues in New York
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
