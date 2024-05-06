These Are the Top 10 New York Counties for Animal vs. Vehicle Collisions

These Are the Top 10 New York Counties for Animal vs. Vehicle Collisions

Getty Images

It is not uncommon to see deer in New York State but it does seem like there has been an increase with encounters the last few weeks. That is because spring is the beginning of a feeding season when greens are abundant. New York becomes one big salad bowl.

As deer gently make their way through your backyard and head toward water sources the chances of seeing them near roadways increase as well. That means an increased chance of car vs. animal accidents. Here are the Top 10 New York Counties for Animal Crashes in New York State.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app
Getty Images
loading...

#10 - Ulster County New York - 950 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022

Getty Images
loading...

#9 - Erie County New York - 1,052 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022

Getty Images
loading...

#8 - Onondaga County New York - 1,070 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022

Getty Images
loading...

#7 - Ontario County New York - 1,201 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022

Getty Images
loading...

#6 - Suffolk County New York - 1,216 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022

Getty Images
loading...

#5 - Jefferson County New York - 1,281 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022

Getty Images
loading...

#4 - Oneida County New York - 1,395 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022

Getty Images
loading...

#3 - St. Lawrence County New York - 1,449 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022

Getty Images
loading...

#2 - Monroe County New York - 1,490 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022

Getty Images
loading...

#1 - Orange County New York - 1,633 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022. According to the New York Department of Transportation there are approximately 65,000 animal vs. vehicle collisions in New York State each year. Spring and fall are the seasons most likely for this to occur.

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America

Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club.

Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state

Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload.

Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles

Categories: News in New York