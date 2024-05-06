These Are the Top 10 New York Counties for Animal vs. Vehicle Collisions
It is not uncommon to see deer in New York State but it does seem like there has been an increase with encounters the last few weeks. That is because spring is the beginning of a feeding season when greens are abundant. New York becomes one big salad bowl.
As deer gently make their way through your backyard and head toward water sources the chances of seeing them near roadways increase as well. That means an increased chance of car vs. animal accidents. Here are the Top 10 New York Counties for Animal Crashes in New York State.
#10 - Ulster County New York - 950 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022
#9 - Erie County New York - 1,052 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022
#8 - Onondaga County New York - 1,070 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022
#7 - Ontario County New York - 1,201 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022
#6 - Suffolk County New York - 1,216 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022
#5 - Jefferson County New York - 1,281 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022
#4 - Oneida County New York - 1,395 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022
#3 - St. Lawrence County New York - 1,449 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022
#2 - Monroe County New York - 1,490 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022
#1 - Orange County New York - 1,633 animal vs. vehicle accidents in 2022. According to the New York Department of Transportation there are approximately 65,000 animal vs. vehicle collisions in New York State each year. Spring and fall are the seasons most likely for this to occur.
