This Is the Most Romantic Weekend Getaway In All of New York State

Valentine's Day is upon us and love is in the air. Over the next several days flowers will be delivered, jewelry will be purchased and dinner reservations will be made all in celebration of relationships new and old. What will you be doing to express your appreciation for your better half? How about a romantic getaway?

A romantic getaway doesn't have to involve airports and airplanes. This romantic getaway is right here in New York State. As a matter of fact, this is considered the most romantic getaway in the Empire State.

Thrillist recently polled their travel writers and editors before identifying the most romantic getaways in each State. In New York State there are several "must visit" towns they could have named. We also have the thrill of New York City, the Adirondack Mountains and more to consider.

Experts decided the most romantic getaway in New York is a tiny town in the Catskills. One hour from Albany, more that 2 hours from Manhattan and 2.5 hours from Syracuse. You may have driven right by it on your way to Kingston, Woodstock or Rhinebeck.

The most romantic getaway in New York State is the "gem of the Catskills" Windham, New York. Great food, cozy hotels, vineyards and fine arts will have you falling in love with Windham. Here are some Windham suggestions;

Eastwind Hotel and Bar is a boutique hotel that also features Lushna Cabins for the Glamping experience.

The Windham Mountain Club offers dining, a spa, snowshoe adventures and rooms right at Windham Mountain.

The Vineyard at Windham will warm you with fine wine in their tasting room.

Windham Fine Arts Gallery

