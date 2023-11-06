New York Pedestrians Always Have the Right Of Way, Yes or No?

Do pedestrians in New York State always have the right-of-way? Simply put, no. In almost ever situation that you will find yourself in, pedestrians DO have the right-of-way but there are a few instances where that is not the case. Do you know which ones they are?

According to the New York Department of Health, pedestrian injuries rank among the top 10 causes of injury-related hospital visits. 15,000 individuals are injured each year by motor vehicles on State roadways with 300 pedestrians losing their lives each year.

Get our free mobile app

In New York State drivers must yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and at intersections, it's the law. If you are looking to cross the street you have the right of way when the pedestrian signal shows a steady “Walk” sign or person symbol. Even if you are partially across when the "Don't Walk" message appears you have the right to complete your cross.

Even if the crosswalk is unmarked, pedestrians have the right-of-way. So, which scenarios do drivers have the right-of-way over pedestrians. Let's take a look.

Photo by Clay LeConey on Unsplash Photo by Clay LeConey on Unsplash loading...

Here are a few occasions where drivers have the right-of-way before pedestrians:

Pedestrians can't just begin to cross if the "Don't Walk" message is lit. Drivers have the right-of-way

Pedestrians cannot cross in front of traffic that has a green light. Drivers have the right-of-way

Drivers have the right-of-way on limited-access roads, such as expressways and interstates as well as entrance or exit ramps.

Motorists have the right of way at all locations outside of crosswalks at intersections.

BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America Brace yourself for the next turn. Way.com breaks down the most haunted roadways in America. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli