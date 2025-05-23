True crime has become a genre that the world has really taken to. Sometimes a true crime incident can involve an ongoing case such as what has been happening in Southern New England for the beginning of 2025.

In total, there have been nine incidents where a body had been discovered. The Closest places that were near the Capital Region were in Springfield, MA and parts of Connecticut.

Despite authorities claiming that there has been no foul play involved in this string of deaths it hasn't stopped the rumors of a serial killer from spreading. With both Massachusetts and Connecticut both sharing a border with New York it makes you wonder if something isn't connected here.

Many folks from a private Facebook group have been trying to put the pieces together and connect the dots.

When so many bodies are being discovered it's only natural for people to try and come up with a reason as to why. These unsolved deaths are no exception, and experts say that people making other people aware isn't a bad thing as it could keep people safe.

I think it's suspicious for sure, and I don't think the people who believe there is a serial killer on the loose are doing anything wrong. How many times over the years have we been told everything is normal and then it's not?

Look at serial killers through history and how long they got away with doing so because no one took those claims seriously? Ted Bundy, the Son of Sam, and Zodiac killer. No one thought those were connected either, and the Zodiac is still not solved to this day.

Where are they hiding?

If there truly is a serial killer on the loose I think that the base of operations could be here in the Capital Region. We've even had bodies turn up here with authorities claiming "no foul play" either.

Why the Capital Region? If this person wants a very quick and easy way to get away from the scene of a crime jumping on the Mass pike and NYS thruway is a super direct way to avoid any sort of hang ups. You can blend with other commuters and easily bounce back and fourth from NY to MA easily. You can even access Connecticut easily.

If this person wants to stay away from the action, hiding a few hours away and only popping up when they want to hunt again is what they'd be doing.

