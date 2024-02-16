Look Who’s Coming to the New York State Fair This Summer! Here’s the Latest Concert Announcement

The New York State Fair will be here before you know it. Before the gates open we need to let you know about the musicians that will be performing at the 2024 fair. Today's announcement is the first Classic Rock act to be announced so far.

The Great New York State Fair starts Wednesday, August 21st and runs through Monday, September 2nd. (Labor Day) All concerts are included in the price of admission, which will go on sale later this summer. The Great New York State Fair is the most affordable state fair in the country.

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will rock Suburban Park at the New York State Fair on Wednesday, August 28 at 8 p.m. This will be one of the only opportunities to see Joan Jett as a headliner in New York in 2024.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be out with Alanis Morissette and Morgan Wade on the Triple Moon Tour. Those New York stops include Bethel Woods on July 5th and Jones Beach on July 10th.

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts are a force! With a career that’s encompassed music, TV, film, and even Broadway, Joan is an inspiration to generations of women, as well as anyone who has struggled to carve their own path. We’ve been fortunate enough to have this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band play at The Fair a few times over the years. It’s incredible when artists of this magnitude want to come back to The Fair and continue to connect with fans. - Fair Director Sean Hennessey

