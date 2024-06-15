This Rare Animal Was Spotted In New York! Have You Ever Seen One of These?

There are many mysteries hiding in the woods of New York State. For example, the 10,000 Big Foot sightings in the United States since the 1950's, many of which have been in New York. How about the mountain lion debate? As unusual as those opportunities are I have one that might be even more rare.

This creature you are about to see is not a cactus plant, although it looks like one, it is an animal. Sightings in New York or anywhere are very uncommon. First of all this animal typically only comes out at night and second of all, only 1 in 10,000 are albino.

Get our free mobile app

New York resident Maria Gibbons was taking a ride when she noticed something on the side of the road. She doubled back to take a closer look. At first she thought it was a puppy, but upon further review Maria realized this was no pooch. None that you'd want to cuddle with anyway.

What Maria saw that day was an albino porcupine! I have heard of albino mice, rats and even snakes but I have never seen an albino porcupine!

Maria Gibbons Maria Gibbons loading...

He pulled his quills up as if he were in defense mode because he wasn't sure of me. After a few pictures I backed up and he ran off, into the woods. - Maria Gibbons

When agitated, most porcupine display their quills. If they are annoyed or fear danger they might chatter their teeth and emit an odor, similar to what a skunk does. It appears this guy was just protecting himself and was on his way.

Maria Gibbons Maria Gibbons loading...

White/Albino Animals Have you ever seen one of these in the wild? Some can be found here in New York State. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

10 Actors Who Adopted Animals From Movie And Sets