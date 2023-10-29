Jeffrey Dean Morgan Spotted In Upstate New York, This Might Make You Cry

Did you know that actors Paul Rudd, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jeffrey's his wife Hilaire Burton Morgan are co-owners of a candy store in Rhinebeck, New York? The place, located at 42 East Market Street, is called Samuel's Sweet Shop and every once and a while you just might spot one of them at the store.

This week not only did one of the three celebrities show up in Rhinebeck to meet a fan, by the end of the day the actor became the fan.

According to a post on Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Instagram, Morgan was in town to meet a young lady from Southern California named from Cadence as well as her her brother Devon, mom Amanda, and dad Andres.

This was not a paid "meet & greet" where the celebrity spends 1 minute with you and is gone. This meeting was a special request of Cadence to meet Jeffrey Dean Morgan which the Make A Wish Foundation made happen.

We had the best day together... and like I said, I got myself a new bestie. Cadence is an amazing gal... more than that... strongest, bravest, coolest, most thoughtful person that l've ever met. What she doesn't know, is that I was the lucky one here. I'm the one that came out of this introduction a better person. - Jeffrey Dean Morgan

It appears that Mr. Morgan and Cadence spent time at a number of shops in Rhinebeck. Megabrain Comics welcomes family and new friends as well.

Thank you so much for choosing me to have this adventure with! Trust me, I know how lucky I am. - Jeffrey Dean Morgan

