Governor Hochul Proposes the Removal of Founding Fathers Statue In Favor of Harriet Tubman

As a conductor of the Underground Railroad, Harriet Tubman ushered approximately 70 African Americans out of slavery and brought them north to freedom. In gratitude to her place in history there are approximately 15 statues erected in Tubman's honor around the United States.

Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing to add another Harriet Tubman statue. This one would be placed inside the United States Capitol building in Washington D.C. To make room, Hochul is suggesting the removal of a statue of founding father Robert Livingston.

Robert R. Livingston was one of the 5 drafters of the Declaration of Independence, served as chancellor of New York State for 24 years and administered the oath of office to President Washington in 1789.

The statue of Robert R. Livingston was given to State Capitol's National Statuary Hall in 1875 and is currently on display in the Capitol Crypt. According to Politico, if Governor Hochul, New York State Senate and Assembly have their way the Livingston statue will be replaced.

As indicated in the 2025 State of the State Book, Governor Hochul is proposing a statue honoring Harriet Tubman be placed in the United States Capitol's National Statuary Hall as a representation of New York State.

Governor Hochul will work with Legislature to pass resolution to fund the design, construction and transportation of the statue.

In addition to the Livingston statue on display at the U.S. Capitol, New York's first Governor, George Clinton is also honored. The suggestion is to remove the Livingston statue due to the fact that he was also a slave owner. This would be the first statue change in 150 years.

