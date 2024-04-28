Do You Remember These Upstate New York Malls and Stores? Take A Look Back With 5 Videos From the Past

Before shopping malls came along Americans would head to the city to buy everything from clothes to jewelry, shoes, beauty products and bedding all under one roof in one stand alone store. B. Lodge & Company in Albany, New York and others still stand to this day.

We don't know what the future holds but we can always look back in time. Watch the videos posted below for a glimpse back in time. Is this how you remember these Upstate New York shopping Malls and stores and what they were like in the 1980's and 90's.

COHOES - CROSSGATES MALL, ALBANY, NY

Cohoes Fashions left the city of Cohoes, New York in 1999 and relocated in Crossgates Mall in Albany, NY. Over the years Cohoes Fashions morphed into Burlington Coat Factory and eventually Burlington. Here's a taste from the past.

SHOPPINGTOWN MALL - DEWITT, NY

Opening in 1957 as an open-air mall



Enclosed in 1973



The mall as you knew it closed in March of 2020



Here's what it looked like in 1990

MCKINLEY MALL - HAMBURG, NY

Opened in 1985 near Buffalo, NY



80 stores



Food court known as "The Garden"



Here's a look at the mall as it was in 1988

COLONIE CENTER MALL - ALBANY, NY

Opened in 1966



The first enclosed shopping mall in the Capital Region



Do you remember what it looked like in 1986?



This video will help

It's always fun to look back but remember, these too are the good old days. I'll leave you with this from Crossgates Mall.

