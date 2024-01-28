Whitney Houston Shot a Famous Music Video at This Upstate NY Venue

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center, or SPAC, has served as the backdrop for a number of incredible moments in music.

What some Capital Region music fans may not remember, however, is that a Whitney Houston music video was shot on the SPAC stage, and lives on online to this day.

Get our free mobile app

Whitney Houston Had One of the Most Memorable Voices of All-Time

You aren't given the nickname "The Voice" for nothing, and Whitney Houston more than earned it during her lifetime.

According to the Associated Press, she is one of the best-selling musicians of all-time, selling over 200 million records across the world. Her first album, Whitney Houston, dropped in 1985, with her last dropping in 2009.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images loading...

Her first, second and last albums all reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard charts, and her aforementioned first album reached the rare feat of being a Diamond certified album. She died tragically in 2012, and millions of music fans and musicians across the world mourned her passing, and celebrated her legacy.

A Famous Whitney Houston Music Video Was Shot at SPAC

The official video for Whitney Houston's song, Didn't We Almost Have It All, was filmed at a concert at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 2, 1987.

Here is a look at the video:

It was a beautiful night in the Capital Region, with temperatures ranging in the low-to-mid 50's by the time the show began. Whitney Houston, meanwhile, was fully entrenched in her Moment of Truth World Tour, her second world tour of her career.

The tour had begun on July 4, 1987 in Tampa, Florida, and she would pass the two-month milestone of the tour two days after this performance. All told, the tour would take Houston to Canada, the UK, the Netherlands and many other places, before concluding more than a year later, in November of 1988, in British Hong Kong.

2009 American Music Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

This video, along with a recording of her rendition of "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" at SPAC, were aired at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, 1987.

Houston's Video is One of Countless Memorable Music Memories at SPAC

The Saratoga Performing Arts center has welcomed some of the most legendary acts in music over the decades since its opening in 1966. Stories of all-time greats like U2, David Bowie and more surround SPAC, and major acts across multiple genres and artforms still call it home every single summer.

CA: 25 Strong: The BET Silver Anniversary Celebration Getty Images loading...

Only a select few can say that they saw Whitney Houston live at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in 1987. Millions of fans, however, can still watch her on the SPAC stage today.

This 2001 Tour Brought Nelly, Beyonce & More to Albany [PHOTOS] The 2001 MTV "TRL Live" Tour brought stars of the 2000s, like Jessica Simpson and Nelly, to the Pepsi Arena, and the photos are straight out of a time capsule. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl