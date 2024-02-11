Do You Know the Story Behind the Capital Region’s Famous ‘Nipper Building’?

In the past, I've written about a few of the stories about the Capital Region that newcomers might not understand when they first arrive here. One such story was that of the Nipper Building, which sits at 991 Broadway in Albany.

Allow me to introduce you to a dog with a penchant for biting, and a statue with a history that dates back to the mid-1800's.

"Nipper the Dog" Originated in England

As ABC News 10 writes, the legend of Nipper the Dog dates back to the late 1800's in Bristol, England, where the actual dog lived its life.

The dog earned its name because of its penchant for "nipping" at the heels of the customers that would come into its owner's business. After its owner passed, the brother of the owner commissioned a painting of the dog, which was sold to the Gramophone Company.

Nipper Became an International Icon

A quick addition to the background story, for context. The image of the dog itself, that was painted by its owner's brother, featured Nipper "perking up" after hearing a voice recording of its owner, who had just passed.

Since the iconic image was created from a voice recording played on a phonograph, Nipper himself became synonymous with audio equipment. The image of Nipper first appeared in New Jersey on what would become known as the "Nipper Building", before making the move to Albany. A statue was commissioned of the dog, and has sat atop the RCA Building in the city since then.

Nipper Has Had its Difficulties, But Remains in Albany Today

There have been a number of reports that have surfaced over the years of Nipper almost "running away" to different areas around the country. Our guy Steve King wrote a story back in February, telling us how Nipper almost fled to Long Island after the beginning of the year.

For the time being, however, Nipper stays put, and in the process, represents a rich history of industrial success in the Capital Region.

