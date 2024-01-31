Study: New York is One of 2024’s Best States for Singles, and This is Why

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Some people are in relationships, and have their valentine already, while others are looking for love, and still eager to find that special someone.

If you fall into that second category, and you live in New York, then you're in luck. You just happen to live in one of America's best states for people who are single.

It's not the best state, however, and this is why.

Study Names New York Among Top States for Single People in 2024

A study done by the folks over at WalletHub established rankings for the best, and worst, states in America for people who are single in 2024. The Empire State came out on the right side of the coin on this one, as it was named the 4th-best state for singles this year.

Only Florida, Texas and California were ranked higher, according to the study.

To generate these rankings, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) Dating Economics, 2) Dating Opportunities and 3) Romance & Fun. From there, the states were further analyzed through 29 different metrics, and assigned a numeric value for each.

The values were then averaged, giving each state a "final score" for their suitability for singles.

New York was ranked first overall for Dating Opportunities, but ranked 50th overall for Dating Economics. The state was also ranked second for Romance & Fun, behind only the eventual winner in this study, Florida.

For each category (Dating Opportunities, Dating Economics, Romance & Fun), here are how the three states ranked above New York were scored:

Florida: 3rd, 32nd, 1st Texas: 7th, 19th, 4th California: 2nd, 49th, 3rd New York: 1st, 50th, 2nd

Meanwhile, here are where some of the other states in the Northeast were ranked in this study:

Pennsylvania: 5th

New Jersey: 10th

Massachusetts: 11th

Connecticut: 19th

Vermont: 24th

Rhode Island: 28th

New Hampshire: 29th

Maine: 38th

The worst state for single people in 2024 is West Virginia. Better luck next Valentine's Day!