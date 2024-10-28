Barstool’s Portnoy Rated These 13 Capital Region Pizzerias in 2023

We've compiled a list of Dave Portnoy's pizza reviews from the Capital Region in 2023, and included them below. Here are the scores he gave that summer.

Beer Wine Pizza (Saratoga Springs, NY)

The first pizza review of the summer was done at Beer Wine Pizza in Saratoga, which is located just seven minutes from the race track. Portnoy noted that BWP is a cool spot to watch a game, so definitely keep it in-mind come football season this fall.

Score: 6.6/10

Whitman Brewing Company (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Next up on Portnoy's pizza review list was Whitman Brewing Company, located just off of Broadway in Saratoga, five minutes from the race track. As part of the One Bite review, Portnoy noted that the location itself was very cool, and that the Detroit-style pizza lived up to expectation based on reviews he had read before conducting his own test.

Score: 7.6/10

Jimmy's Pizza & Pasta (Malta, NY)

After hitting two spots in Saratoga, Portnoy made his way down the Northway a few exits to sample Jimmy's Pizza & Pasta in Malta. Portnoy commented on the good quality pizza that Jimmy's provides, and after debating his final rating with a nearby customer, settled on a respectable score.

Score: 7.3/10

Slice of Glenville (Schenectady, NY)

Following his stop at Jimmy's, Portnoy and Co. travelled further south to try the pizza at Slice of Glenville. Portnoy compared the pizza at Slice of Glenville to Patsy's Tavern in New Jersey, which at the time, he described as bar pizza, but not. This Capital Region slice, however, was described as light, fluffy bar pizza, which left Portnoy confused, but also led to a very good final score.

Score: 7.8/10

Pizza King (Schenectady, NY)

Following Slice of Glenville's strong performance, Portnoy and crew remained in Schenectady to sample a slice at Pizza King on Jay Street. Portnoy remarked during the review that it was a big ol' pie, with good-looking crust, and after tasting it, said that it was good, but heavy and thick, which is not his favorite style of pizza.

Score: 7.1/10

151 Bar & Restaurant (Schenectady, NY)

After three straight reviews in Schenectady with scores above a 7, Portnoy decided to take a detour from his pizza road map, and sample a slice at 151 Bar and Restaurant. Their chef admitted to Portnoy that the pizza he would be eating was the fourth pizza he had ever made, and unfortunately, the review's fate seemed to be sealed from that point on.

Score: 1.2/10

Marisa's Place (Guilderland, NY)

Following his string of Schenectady pizza reviews, Dave Portnoy remained in that area for his seventh Capital Region pizza review, sampling the pie at Marisa's Place. Portnoy was thoroughly impressed with the slice of pizza he had, remarking that other than having a bit too much cheese for his liking, it was a very strong performance.

Portnoy also gave a strong score to the pasta fagioli served to him by the folks at Marisa's, battling through 95-degree heat in order to give his honest review.

Score: 7.9/10 (Pasta Fagioli Score: 8.3/10)

Sovrana Pizza & Deli (Albany, NY)

WGNA's Brian Cody had this pizza review covered on the WGNA website, so check out his story on it. He and Chrissy spoke with an employee, Christian, who had this to say: "Portnoy seemed to love it. I was still in shock that he even came in, I forgot to even ask (about the score), but I think it’s best to wait for his review to come out so it’s more interesting."

Score: 7.2/10

Marino's Pizza & Restaurant (Schenectady, NY)

On what he described as his ninth pizza review of the day, Portnoy returned to the Schenectady area to sample the pie at Marino's. The pizza seemed to catch Dave Portnoy by surprise, but in a very positive way, as he said he would never get tired of eating the flaky, crispy slices that Marino's offers up.

He even complemented the fresh-looking salads that were on-display in the restaurant.

Score: 7.6/10

Spring Street Deli & Pizzeria (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Following his run of reviews in Schenectady and Glenville, it was back to Saratoga Springs for Dave Portnoy and the Barstool crew, as he stumbled upon a local deli that, as he learned, also made pizza.

The "fluffy-looking bar pizza" took Portnoy by surprise in this positive pizza review, but it was the breakfast sandwich that truly made Spring Street Deli his new hometown deli.

Score: 7.4/10 (Egg Sandwich Score: 9.1/10)

9 Miles East Farm (Saratoga Springs, NY)

After a brief hiatus, Dave Portnoy returned to the Capital Region pizza trail, sampling a pie at 9 Miles. Despite calling the pie "a little greasy", Dave Portnoy was mystified that he had not tried the pizza before, which seemed to show that he enjoyed it.

Score: 6.8 out of 10

Romo's Pizza (Glenmont, NY)

It was an emotional affair at Romo's Pizza during this pizza review. After initially rating the pizza, Portnoy returned to Romo's one month later, and was introduced to the family who works together to create great pizzas in Glenmont. He tried a second style of pizza during his follow-up visit, but didn't assign an official score to it.

Score: 7.9 out of 10

La Famiglia Pizza (Colonie, NY)

Dave Portnoy stopped by La Famiglia to sample the Colonie-based pizzeria's pie. Though he described the pizza as "very doughy" and "drunk/bar pizza" during the review, that didn't stop him from giving it a respectable rating, out of a possible 10 points.

Score: 6.4 out of 10

