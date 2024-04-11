A beloved Wappingers Falls staple is suddenly closing its doors after 10 years.

A local, family-owned business with the catchphrase, "Where friends and family come to meet" and that has been described as having "Tasty American dishes with a fun ambiance all week" is getting ready to close its doors.

AJ Cafe in Wappingers Falls was built in the early 1900s and redone to feature elevated pub food, fun cocktails, an outdoor patio, 2 pool tables, and fun for everyone. The establishment has featured live music on Saturdays and Summer Sundays with live music outdoors along with Football Sundays with food and drink specials spanning everything from burgers and sandwiches to flatbreads and tacos.

And of course, the best wings in the Hudson Valley. AJ Cafe recently won Battle of the Best 2024 for Best Wings in the Hudson Valley.

Why is Wappingers Falls Aj Cafe Closing Its Doors After 10 Years?

Although we aren't exactly sure why AJ Cafe has suddenly decided to close its doors, the establishment took to social media recently to announce the upcoming closing, stating that the time was coming to an end for a whole list of reasons.

Get our free mobile app

The closing comes just after another area restaurant announced its closing.

Paccini's Pizza, located directly across the street from AJ Cafe, announced they were closing back at the end of February.

First off I wanna say thank you to all of our staff and customers for making AJ’s an amazing place the last 10 years. Unfortunately the time at AJs will be coming to an end on April 27th for a whole list of reasons. Swing by to have a few more good times before it’s too late. I will vouch for any of my staff members who will be soon looking for new jobs. If any employers see their work history say AJs then you can have confidence that they would be a great employee. Thanks everyone for the memories………John

With the end of AJ Cafe in Wappingers Falls happening on April 27, you still have some time to get there to try the best wings in the Hudson Valley, if you've yet to try them.

Check them out at 2555-2557 South Ave, Wappingers Falls, NY.

Get our free mobile app

30 of the Best Hudson Valley Restaurants for Chicken Wings With the Super Bowl coming up, get your wing order ready! We are listing them by the county, going north to south starting with the Capital Region and ending in Westchester! Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh