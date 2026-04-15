Elon Musk’s Tesla to Build New Facility in Poughkeepsie

If Elon Musk has his way, you'll be seeing a lot more Cybertrucks on Route 9, as Tesla’s next facility is being planned near a busy Poughkeepsie intersection.

Tesla is one of the world’s best-known electric vehicle manufacturers. Over the past five years, the company has seen explosive growth as more drivers look for alternatives to gas-powered cars. Tesla has consistently ranked among the top-selling EV brands in the United States, with the Model Y becoming one of the best-selling vehicles in the world in 2023 and 2024.

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Tesla Expansion Heads Toward Poughkeepsie

Paperwork submitted to the Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board shows a proposal for a new Tesla electric vehicle repair facility on a vacant lot along Route 9D, near the Route 9 and Route 9D intersection. The 4.5-acre lot is directly across from the entrance to the Shoppes at South Hills, next to Staples.

According to the project paperwork, the building would be a one-story Tesla center. The 20,500-square-foot showroom would include office and service space plus 14 service bays. A new access point from Route 9D would also be created for entrance into the 140-space parking lot.

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Tesla’s Grows Footprint in Hudson Valley

This would also continue Tesla’s push into the region after the company set up a major parts distribution operation in Orange County. In 2023, Tesla announced plans for a regional vehicle-parts distribution center in the Town of Newburgh inside a 927,000-square-foot building on Route 300. Officials there said the project was expected to start with more than 100 jobs and eventually grow to as many as 300.

Questions About New Tesla Facility in Poughkeepsie

The Planning Board has already raised several questions about the proposed project. Earlier reviews asked why a repair facility needs so much parking, whether the site has enough EV chargers and how the design will fit in with the local area. The board also flagged access for police and fire crews and possible future sidewalk requirements tied to NYSDOT.

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More recently, board members zeroed in on battery safety. At the March 19 meeting, they asked for clarification about the battery isolation zone, how multiple batteries needing isolation would be handled, whether Tesla’s data specifically reflects repair facilities, and whether a site-specific emergency plan may be needed.

While this is far from a done deal, it appears that the project is moving along. A public hearing on the Tesla facility is scheduled for the next Planning Board meeting on Thursday, April 16.