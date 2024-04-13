Danbury Welcomes New Target Store With Unexpected Early Launch

The new Target store at Danbury Fair Mall opened this week much to the surprise of many.

There's a new Target store a short drive from the Hudson Valley, just over the Connecticut line in Danbury, CT. A grand opening for the store was set for Sunday, April 14, but at a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week, those plans suddenly changed.

Target Corporation is an American retail corporation that operates a chain of discount department stores, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is the seventh-largest retailer in the United States and a component of the S&P 500 Index.

The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States.

It was announced back in September that Target planned on closing several New York locations, 9 stores total across the country due to the ongoing problem of theft and organized retail crime at certain locations.

It was also announced just last month that the retail chain would be starting a new membership program to give customers more bang for their buck. With Target stores closing, it may be surprising to know of the new store at Danbury Fair Mall.

Impromptu Soft Opening

According to News-Times, Danbury Fair Mall's Target store opened Tuesday night to the surprise of city officials and VIPs.

At a special VIP ceremony on April 9, the store manager cut the ribbon and immediately opened the doors for shopping. “This is our soft opening,” store director Laura Langlois said shortly before cutting the ribbon with a giant pair of scissors to the cheers of store employees. “Our grand opening is Sunday” she said. Shoppers from the Hudson Valley area including Hopewell Junction and Carmel were on hand at the event, and excited to shop at the new store.

The new Target, which includes a CVS Pharmacy, a Starbucks Café, and an Ulta Beauty store, employs 300 staff members and occupies 126,000 square feet in the space formerly occupied by Sears.

