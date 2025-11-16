Target Launches Strange “10-Foot” Rule in New York Stores

Target stores throughout New York State have implemented a "10-4" rule that has some shoppers creeped out.

If you walk into a Target store in New York this week, you might notice something different. While it might be hard to place your finger on, your shopping experience will be changed at Target thanks to a new rule that has been dictated by management.

Strange New Rule at Target Stores in New York

Target has rolled out what it’s calling the “10-4 Rule,” and it’s now in effect at stores across the state, including right here in the Hudson Valley.

The idea is simple. When a customer comes within ten feet, employees are expected to make eye contact and greet them. Once that shopper moves within four feet, workers must offer help. So if someone on the floor smiles or asks, “Can I help you find something today?” before you’ve even stopped walking, they’re following the new rule.

The company hopes this will bring back a more personal shopping experience since surveys show that the Target shopping experience has lost some of its luster. Target has seen slower sales this year and says the goal is to create a warmer, more helpful atmosphere that makes people want to shop in person again instead of just ordering online. Other improvements include cleaning up those messy aisles and boxes of unopened inventory that make the store feel cluttered.

Mixed Reactions from Hudson Valley Shoppers

Not everyone is sold on the new "10-4" policy. One person online commented, “Imagine you’re going through it and you’re forced to smile at work.” Another wrote, “This should be every store.”

If you stop by Target in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, or Middletown this week, you might spot employees greeting people from across the aisle. You'll have to decide for yourself if it feels friendly or a little creepy.

