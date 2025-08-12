Hudson Valley Driver Goes Airborne, Fatally Crashes Into Second Story

A young driver lost control of his vehicle and launched into the second story of a Hudson Valley building.

First responders raced to the scene of the horrific accident early Sunday morning. Just after 1am, a vehicle with just one passenger jumped a curb and flew into the top floor of a commercial and residential building, eventually crashing back down to the ground.

Horrific Accident Ends in Death

The accident took place in North Rockland County. According to the Stony Point Fire Department, the driver was traveling northbound on North Liberty Drive when he lost control at an intersection next to the building. The driver jumped the curb, sending his SUV airborne over a parking lot and eventually crashing into the second story of the building.

Surveillance video from a nearby building shows the moment when the vehicle flies into the air and hits the building. The SUV streaks across the screen at full speed before making impact with the building.

Five people were home at the time of the accident, sleeping in an apartment above the Maguilar Deli Cafe. Fortunately, fire officials say they were able to escape with no injuries. The driver, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the victim was not identified, those on the scene describe him as a man in his 20s. Friends allegedly informed authorities that the driver was on his way home from a birthday party when the accident occurred.

An investigation into the fatal crash is still ongoing.

