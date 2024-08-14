Yet Another Shake Shack Announced For the Lower Hudson Valley

Shake Shack continues to grow. After reporting in late May that the burger chain would be opening a new location at the site of the old PF Chang’s at Ridge Hill, Shake Shack has announced yet another new restaurant is set to debut in the Hudson Valley.

Shake Shack is one of the quickest growing and most successful fast food chains in the country, as the company has come to be known for its newer, more "high-end" style of burger chain. The franchise started as a small hot dog stand outside Madison Square Park over 20 years ago, and now continues to expand across the world in the present day.

Shake Shack Locations in New York And the Hudson Valley

Shake Shack has around 49 locations in New York state, more than any other state in the country, says Scrape Hero.

Their current Westchester spots include the Cross County Center in Yonkers, Central Park Avenue in Hartsdale, and in the Savor food court at The Westchester in White Plains, according to LoHud.

There is also a Shake Shack restaurant in Central Valley at Woodbury Common, as well as their first Rockland County store, which opened in 2021 on West Route 59 in Nanuet. You can also find a Shake Shack in Danbury, near the Danbury Fair Mall.

Yet Another New Shake Shack Announced For the Lower Hudson Valley

LoHud reports that Shake shack will open a new location at the Gateway Shopping Center on Boston Post Road in Port Chester, which is located near Whole Foods.

