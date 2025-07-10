Hudson Valley Restaurant Owner Arrested On Weapons Charges

The controversial owner of one of the Hudson Valley's most prestigious restaurants was arrested in a confrontation over a chainsaw.

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America with outspoken political beliefs had a run-in with police over the weekend after pulling out a weapon during a heated argument.

Restaurant Owner Arrested in Rhinebeck, New York

On July 3, New York State Troopers were called to Long Dock Road in the town of Rhinebeck to investigate a report of a dispute that had escalated to violent threats. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities say they learned that Joseph Z. Dalu was having a dispute with another person over the cutting down of trees with a chainsaw.

It's unclear if Dalu was the one cutting the trees or angry with someone else who was using a chainsaw, but at some point, police say he pulled out a black handgun and racked the weapon, threatening to shoot the other person involved.

Police arrested Dalu and charged him with Menacing in the Second Degree With a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree With Intent To Use, both misdemeanors.

Owner of Le Petit Bistro in Rhinebeck, NY Faces Charges

Dalu is listed as the owner of Le Petit Bistro on East Market Street in the Village of Rhinebeck. While the restaurant has been in operation since 1986, Dalu and his wife Jennifer took over ownership in 2000. Over the past 25 years, Le Petit Bistro has received acclaim for its French food, including a visit from famed chef Eric Ripert of the three-Michelin-starred Le Bernardin.

Recently, Dalu has made headlines for more than just his menu. The 55-year-old Culinary Institute graduate stirred up controversy last year after reposting a political message on his social media that included the words "F--- Israel".

The firestorm set off competing protests in the otherwise quiet Village of Rhinebeck, with Dalu hosting a "Brunch for Justice" at the restaurant while protesters marched outside.

The restaurant owner has been ordered to appear in the Town of Rhinebeck Court on Thursday to face charges.

