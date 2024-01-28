City of Poughkeepsie Apartment Building Turns 100 Years Old

Essington Apartments recently celebrated a milestone birthday.

Living in the City of Poughkeepsie, I'm always looking around the area, finding interesting observations. You never know what will catch your eye, and for some time I noticed an area building that was turning 100 years old.

The City of Poughkeepsie is separate from the Town of Poughkeepsie around it, with the city having a census population of 31,577 in 2020. If one looks all around the city, there is an appreciation for many buildings and the architecture throughout the area.

Get our free mobile app

Although some parts of the area still need improvement, and Poughkeepsie has been trying to fix the area up for some time now, we can hope that the city will see the revitalization process payoff in time. The city also has a new mayor with Yvonne Flowers being elected this past November, so hopefully, this will be a positive change for Poughkeepsie.

City of Poughkeepsie Essington Apartments Turns 100

One observation I made at some point last year was that a building in the neighborhood was 100 years old. It immediately stood out to me when I looked up at the building at 559 Main Street and saw the "1923" etched into the front of the building.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Unfortunately, when trying to do some research on the building, a simple Google search didn't really turn up anything of note. I was hoping to find some history behind the building, but nothing. All I could find was listings on some real estate sites for Essington apartments that state that it is a three-story, 14-unit complex that was built in 1923.

A description on Apartments.com reads the following:

Welcome home to Essington Apartments in Poughkeepsie. Based in Poughkeepsie's 12601 area, living here offers a number of nearby highlights. Come for a visit to check out the apartment floorplan options. The team of leasing professionals is ready and waiting for you to come for a visit. Life is great at Essington Apartments. Contact or drop by to talk about leasing your new apartment.

Apparently, life is so good at Essington Apartments, that all 14 units appear to be currently full. The listing says to check back soon for upcoming availability.

Well, although disappointed that I couldn't find any history behind the building, It is still cool to see that the building at 100 years old is still functioning as an apartment complex all these years later, not to mention it looks to still be in pretty decent shape.

Apartments.com Apartments.com loading...