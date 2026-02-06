Wild Car Fire in Poughkeepsie Caught on Video

Quite a scene captured on video this week involving a car fire on Raymond Avenue in Poughkeepsie.

A car caught fire Tuesday morning on Raymond Avenue in Poughkeepsie. one eyewitness posted on Facebook in a Poughkeepsie group that the fire department responded quickly and did an excellent job containing the fire before it caused further damage .Photos and video obtained by Poughkeepsie resident Jeff Wilson shows the start of the fire to a BMW parked in front of Gladmore Cleaners on Raymond Ave. It appears that the fire likely engulfed the awning that hangs up top of the business.

Jeff Wilson tells us that the fire to the BMW started about 7:40am on Tuesday, Feb. 3. He was in Bagel World across the street when the fire started, and he captured some photos and a short video. No word on what caused the fire.

