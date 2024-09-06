Popular Hudson Valley P.F. Chang’s Closes After 10 Years
One of only two P.F. Chang's locations in the Hudson Valley has closed its doors forever.
Another day, another closing of a once popular establishment. P.F. Chang's China Bistro an American-based, casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1993 by Paul Fleming and Philip Chiang that serves Asian fusion cuisine. Centerbridge Partners owned and operated Chang's until acquired by the private equity firm TriArtisan Capital Advisors on March 2, 2019. P. F. Chang's is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The chain specializes in American Chinese cuisine, plus other Asian dishes. Special items on their menu include their Chang's Lettuce Wraps, Chang's Spicy Chicken, Peking duck, and various types of sushi. Wine, specialty drinks, Asian beers, sake, cappuccino, and espresso are available outside standard beverage offerings. P.F. Chang’s operates 300 locations in 22 countries and U.S. airports, including P.F. Chang’s To Go takeout locations.
Only Two P.F. Chang's Locations in Hudson Valley
There have been only two Hudson Valley P.F. Chang's locations in the Hudson Valley, both in the lower Hudson Valley area, with restaurants in White Plains and Nanuet. Now one of those locations is closed forever.
P.F. Chang's in Nanuet Closed
According to Rockland Report, P.F. Chang's in Nanuet, NY has closed. A sign on the door recommends people to visit the White Plains and Hackensack locations. The restaurant first opened at the Shops at Nanuet in 2014 at 1125 Fashion Drive. The Hackensack store was the site of a fire in early July. The restaurant in Plainview, Long Island closed earlier this year.
Although no reason was given for the closing, common factors include shifts in local market demand, changes in management, lease issues, or financial performance. A Google search for P.F. Chang's features 1668 over 4 star reviews, and confirms that the restaurant is permanently closed.
