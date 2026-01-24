An NYPD Sargeant could be facing some serious legal trouble after a wrong-way crash on the Taconic Thursday night claimed the life of a man.

On January 22, 2026, at 11:39 p.m., New York State Police responded to a wrong-way crash northbound on the Taconic State Parkway near the Town of Mount Pleasant.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2021 Infiniti driven by off-duty New York Police Department Sargeant Tiffany P. Howell, 47, of Warwick, NY was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when she struck a 2024 Toyota head-on.

The Toyota was driven by Manuel Boitel, 61, of Peekskill, NY, who was transported to Westchester Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Howell was also transported to Westchester Medical Center with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police said Howell is a current member of the NYPD and was off duty at the time of the collision.

As required under NYS Executive Law Section 70-b, the New York State Attorney General’s Office has been notified of the incident.

According to the NY POST, a toxicology report is pending. Reports also indicate she has been a part of the department for 18 years.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the New York State Police Hawthorne Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 914-742-6057.