Burger King Brings Brand New Whopper to New York State

After McDonald's recently brought back its Double Big Mac, featuring four beef patties, fast food rival Burger King has its own new spin on an old customer favorite.

BK recently offered exclusive 'Tis the Cheeson' deals to their Royal Perks members in December, which included free cheeseburgers. Now, the franchise is once adding a couple of new selections to menus everywhere across New York state, with more on the way.

How Many Burger Kings Are in New York State?

According to 2023 numbers at Scrape Hero, New York state has 342 Burger King locations statewide. New York state is 4th in the U.S. for total number of Burger King locations.

New Version of the Whopper Comes to New York Burger Kings

USA Today reports that Burger King has added the new Candied Bacon Whopper, as well as the Fiery Big Fish sandwich to its New York state, and nationwide stores.

USA Today describes the new version of the Whopper as a "Whopper flame-grilled beef patty, tomatoes, lettuce and sesame seed bun", as well as "crispy fried onions, garlic aioli, sweet bacon jam and brown sugar candied bacon top the new sweet, meaty sandwich."

10 Fast Food Restaurants We Want In New York State Fast food restaurants that we want in New York State.

Better, Tastier McDonald's Coming to the Hudson Valley and New York

McDonald's announced that their hamburgers will soon have "softer buns", and "perfectly melted cheese," as well as onions being added to the grill as the burgers cook. One could say the added onions are a similar manner of preparation as White Castle.

They also promise even more Big Mac sauce for their burgers at all their locations in New York State and beyond.

McDonald's says the tweaks will bring out even more flavor to their burgers, as the chain has already rolled out the new recipe at locations in Canada, and Australia.

McDonald's says the upgrade will be at all locations by 2024.

The move also comes as the company tries to hold on to key markets as competitors like Shake Shack, Five Guys, and In-N-Out have certainly taken customers away through the years.