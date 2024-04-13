Connecticut Man Lands In New York Jail For Westchester Shooting
It is never ever a boring day for the New York State Police. New news and information is posted daily regarding a wide variety of different incidents that have occurred throughout the entire state.
One of the most recent pieces of information to be released recently was an update on case regarding a Connecticut man and his role in a Westchester shooting that took place a couple of years ago.
Westchester Shooting Details
According to the recent press release from the New York State Police, this particular incident took place back in December of 2022. Reports at the time to law enforcement stated that the shooting occurred on Interstate 95 in the Town of Harrison in Westchester County.
In the investigation process, law enforcement learned that the suspect identified as Stephen A. Escoffery of Waterbury, CT, discharged a firearm at another motorist during a "road rage incident". The interesting part of this incident is that Escoffery apparently used the firearm while operating his 2020 BMW X5 as he traveled North on the interstate.
Later in January of 2023 with assistance from the Stamford Police Department, Escoffery was investigated and arrested in Connecticut for being in possession of a firearm. Having this firearm was a violation of Escoffery's probation restrictions, stemming from a previous conviction in Connecticut.
A Long List of Charges
Escoffery is currently facing a number of felony charges due to his role in the event. The list of charges are as follows...
- Attempted Murder in the 2nd degree
- Attempted Assault in the 1st degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree
- Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree
- Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree
Following the conclusion of the criminal proceedings in Connecticut, an indictment was obtained for Escoffery from the Westchester District Attorney's Office. After receiving the indictment, Escoffery was transferred, arraigned in Westchester County Court and then remanded to Westchester County Jail.
Continue Reading: Poughkeepsie, NY Area Residents Warned of New Highly Illegal Scam
This case was handled by the New York State Police in collaboration with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, the Westchester County Police Department Warrant Fugitive Unit, and the Stamford Police Department.
The 11 Most Violent Places In New York State
65 Dirty Banned License Plates In New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan Carter/Canva