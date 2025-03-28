5 Popular Places For Great Pita in the Hudson Valley

Love Pita bread? We've got 5 places right here in the Hudson Valley you'll want to check out.

I love Pita! I regularly like to have Pita with hummus as a regular snack. Also love a good gyro with lamb meat, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce. In fact, National Pita Day is on March 29 each year, and it celebrates the dipping, scooping and wrapping of as many ingredients as possible into the delicious bread. A lot of people seem to love Pita.

Pita are round flatbreads made from wheat flour, common in the Mediterranean, Middle East, and neighboring areas. It includes the widely known version with an interior pocket, also known as Arabic bread.

In the UK, Greek bread is used in pocket versions, like the Greek Pita, and used for barbecues for a souvlaki wrap. In addition to different dips, one may stuff meats and vegetables into a Pita pocket to make a sandwich.

There are many great places here in the Hudson Valley to enjoy Pita, and we've compiled a top 5 list.

5 Great Places to Enjoy Pita in the Hudson Valley

Allan's Falafel

Allan's Falafel Facebook Allan's Falafel Facebook loading...

Allan's Falafel in Chester, NY creates homemade, authentic Israeli cuisine. Enjoy our famous falafel, tahini, shawarma, kebabs, stuffed grape leaves, baba ghanoush, gyros and much more.

115 Main St, Chester, NY 10918

Athena Gyro

Athena Gyro Facebook Athena Gyro Facebook loading...

Athena Gyro in Lagrangeville, NY offers authentic Greek cuisine and has won many Hudson Valley Best awards over the years for its amazing gyros. Athena Gyro’s gets rave reviews for their gyros.

1167 State Rte 55, Lagrangeville, NY 12540

Hudson Valley Falafel

Hudson Valley Falafel Facebook Hudson Valley Falafel Facebook loading...

Hudson Valley Falafel (formerly Falafel Town) in Poughkeepsie, NY offers some of the best falafel in the Hudson Valley. And Pita of course! Its become a personal favorite of mine as of recently. The make a great Falafel burger that I'd suggest trying some time.

260 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Mila Shawarma & Pizza

Mila Shawarma & Pizza Facebook Mila Shawarma & Pizza Facebook loading...

Mila Shawarma & Pizza in Poughkeepsie opened less than 2 years ago, and they are a go-to place for me for not only great pita, but also amazing chicken meals. Try the chicken over rice with white sauce or the Rotisserie half chicken served with special Mediterranean marinated sauce over rice with salad and garlic sauce, and crispy spiced pita bread. You'll thank me later.

776 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Get our free mobile app

Ziatun

Ziatun Facebook Ziatun Facebook loading...

Ziatun in Beacon, NY is a very popular spot for Palestinian, Arabic & Middle Eastern vegan & vegetarian cuisine. They do not take reservations, so you'll have to just pop in and hope to get some Pita at this Beacon gem.

244 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508