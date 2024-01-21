Best Buy Removing Specific Item From All New York Stores

It used to be the main reason people shopped at Best Buy, but now the store is removing these once-popular items from all of its shelves.

If you've been to Best Buy recently, you've probably noticed some big changes. The store in Poughkeepsie, New York is currently undergoing a major transition that has left the store with a huge, empty space in the middle of its showroom.

For years people have been predicting the demise of Best Buy. The store, nicknamed "Amazon's showroom" has defied the odds, continuing to survive in a world where electronics are cheaper and easier to purchase online. While some customers admit to browsing Best Buy's aisles and ultimately making their purchases on their phones through Amazon, there are obviously still enough people buying items at the retail store to keep the doors open.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

In an effort to keep up with the times, Best Buy has begun to scrap less popular items to make more room in its stores for hot-selling products. This has resulted in some tough decisions that include getting rid of the main reason people originally flocked to Best Buy.

Shelves Gone, Once-Popular Item No Longer For Sale at Best Buy

While strolling through Best Buy in Poughkeepsie, New York this weekend I noticed that entire rows of aisles were missing from the front of the store. Upon further investigation, I realized that the store had gotten rid of all of its DVDs and Blu-ray discs.

It turns out that the store is strategically getting out of the physical media business. In a world where everyone is digitally streaming movies, it apparently no longer sees any use in selling discs at its retail locations.

In October, a spokesperson for Best Buy told Variety that the store planned to eliminate DVDs and Blu-rays from all of its stores and website after the 2023 holiday season.

To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago. Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy.

Much like the compact disc, this decision appears to be the beginning of the end for physical movies. Walmart now sells almost half of all DVDs and Blu-ray discs purchased in the United States. How long the retail giant plans to continue to make them available, however, is unknown.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

At least for now, Best Buy says it has no plans to stop selling physical copies of video games, another medium that has begun to go completely digital.

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.