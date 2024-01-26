Popular Hudson Valley Bar and BBQ Joint is Up For Sale

A Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is for sale after serving up barbecue and brews for over six years.

Barbecue fans are very loyal, and when they find a place that serves up the perfect combination of smoked meats, cold beer and good times they stick with it.

Unfortunately, there's some potential bad news for the loyal customers of a local smokehouse and bar that's now up for sale.

Double S Smokehouse in Warwick, New York for Sale

According to a listing by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, the Double S Smokehouse on Oakland Avenue in Warwick is now on the market. The restaurant and bar was built in 2016 and has been in operation since 2017.

While the restaurant remains open, the owners are currently looking for interested buyers to either use the property to launch their own restaurant or convert it to a different type of business.

The property, along with all of its kitchen fixtures is being offered for $2.5 million.

Double S Smokehouse Also Operates at Skylands Stadium

Aside from its Warwick location, Double S Smokehouse also operates another restaurant at Skylands Stadium, home of the Sussex County Miners baseball team. The stadium on Championship Place in Augusta, New Jersey also hosts other events and festivals during the team's off-season. Double S Smokehouse is in operation throughout the entire year.

Both Double S Smokehouse locations remain open. However, it's unclear if the owners plan to continue to operate the Skylands Stadium restaurant if the Warwick location is ultimately sold.

