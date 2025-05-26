A South Jersey man has been arrested in connection to child porn.

Brandon M. Nicolosi of Woodbine Arrested

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office says 25-year-old Brandon M. Nicolosi of Woodbine has been charged with third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Authorities began an investigation after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that revealed an unknown person, later identified as Nicolosi, allegedly "downloaded and shared various images of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM)."

Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Involved in Search

Last Thursday, May 15th, several law enforcement agencies, including the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, New Jersey State Police, and the FBI, executed a search warrant at Nicolosi's home where multiple cell phones and computers were seized.

New Jersey State Police - Photo: NJSP / TSM Illustration New Jersey State Police - Photo: NJSP / TSM Illustration loading...

The prosecutor's office says those devices were "found to contain images and videos of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM)."

As of Tuesday, Nicolosi was being held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.

Cape May County Correctional Facility - Photo: Google Maps Cape May County Correctional Facility - Photo: Google Maps loading...

If found guilty, he faces up to five years in state prison.

Prosecutor Urges Public to Report Child Exploitation

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland continues to urge the citizens of his county to report any information regarding child exploitation by calling (609) 465-1135.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 25 Best South Jersey Restaurants as Determined by Locals If you want to know where locals eat in South Jersey, this list will point you in the right direction. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman