Wildwood, NJ, Lottery Player Goes to a Bar, Turns $10 into $268,000

Imagine going to your local watering hole, dropping a few bucks on a lottery ticket, and winning over a quarter of a million dollars.

Not a bad deal, huh?

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said this past Thursday, November 2nd, one lucky player purchased a ticket for the $10 Sweater Weather game and they won $267,952, which was 100% of the progressive jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at Firehouse Tavern on Park Blvd. in Wildwood.

Three big Jersey Cash 5 winners this week

It's been an incredible week for Jersey Cash 5 winners with three big winners.

One lucky Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Thursday, November 2nd; that ticket is worth $100,000. Those winning numbers were 21, 25, 26, 35 and 44 and the XTRA number was 05. That ticket was sold at Quick Chek on Ridgeway Road in Manchester Township, Ocean County.

The day before, another $100,000 winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Quick Stop Food Store at Routes 130 and 206 in Bordentown, Burlington County. Those winning numbers on November 1st were 08, 09, 22, 23 and 26 and the XTRA number was 05.

On Halloween, someone won $494,247 playing Jersey Cash 5. That winning ticket was purchased at the Hackensack Rt. 17 BP station on Route 17 in Hackensack, Bergen County.

